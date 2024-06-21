Quinn's Lighthouse 1951 Embarcadero E
Food
Appetizer
- #1 Steak Bite$14.00
- #2 Spring rolls (gỏi cuốn)
choice of grilled protein: Pork, beef, chicken, shrimp, salmon, tofu$12.00
- #3 Salt & Pepper Calamari$19.00
- #4 Clam Chowder with Bacon$12.00
- #5 House chicken Wings 6pcs$10.00
- #6 Vietnamese Filet Mignon Beef Carpaccio$19.00
- #7 Vietnamese Crepe Tacos$14.00
- #8 Ahi Tuna Nachos$14.00
- #9 Salt and Pepper Shrimp$19.00
- #10 Banh Khot$14.00
- #11 Beef Stew$13.00
- #12 Shrimp Roll 6pcs$9.00
- #13 Popcorn Shrimp$6.00
- #14 eggroll 3 pcs$8.00
- #15 French Fries$8.00
- #16 Fried Tofu$8.00
- #17 Fish & Chips$15.00
Vietnamese Sandwich
- #18 bánh mì đặt biệt (combination)$8.00
- #19 Red Pork belly sandwich (bánh mì thịt ba chỉ khìa)$9.00
- #20 Grilled pork sandwich (bánh mì thịt heo nướng)$8.00
- #21 Grilled chicken sandwich (bánh mì thịt gà nướng)$8.00
- #22 Curried chicken sandwich (bánh mì cà ri gà)$8.00
- #24 Lemongrass beef sandwich (bánh mì thịt bò xào xả)$8.00
- #25 Crispy pork belly sandwich (bánh mì thịt heo quay)$10.00
- #26 Egg sandwich (bánh mì trứng chiên)$7.00
- #27 Tofu sandwich (bánh mì đậu hũ)$8.00
- #28 Meatball sandwich (bánh mì xíu mại)$8.00
- #29 Fishcake sandwich (bánh mì chả cá)$8.00
- #30 Pork patty, Ham, head cheese sandwich (cha, hàm, gió thu)$10.00
Entree's
- #41 Banh mi Chao/Sizzler plate beef$19.00
- #42 Banh mi Xiu mai for 2 or 3$19.00
- #43 Combination Vermicelli$18.00
- #44 Pan Fried Salmon and Veggies over rice$18.00
- #45 House Special Spaghetti$16.00
- #46 Garlic noodle
- #47 Whole fried Fish$22.00
- #48 Ribeye Steak$39.00
- #49 Ribeye Shaking Beef$25.00
- #50 Seafood Fried Rice$25.00
- #51 Vietnamese Pancake (banh Xeo)$17.00
Rice plate
- #31 Grilled pork chop rice plate (cơm tấm sườn nướng)$16.00
- #32 BBQ pork belly rice plate (cơm tấm heo quay)$16.00
- #33 Grilled pork rice plate (cơm tấm thit nướng)$14.00
- #34 Grilled beef rice plate (cơm tám bò nướng)$15.00
- #35 Korean BBQ beef ribs rice plate (cơm tấm sườn bò đại hàn)$18.00
- #36 Grilled chicken rice plate (cơm tấm gà nướng)$14.00
- #37 Grilled shrimp rice plate (cơm tấm tôm nướng)$18.00
- #38 Tofu and veggies rice plate (cơm tấm đậu hũ và rau)$14.00
- #39 Combos #1 rice plate
Grilled pork chop or grilled chicken or grilled beef, eggs roll, egg cake, grilled shrimp, sunshine up eggs$19.00
- #40 Combos #2 rice plate Korean BBQ
Korean bbq beef ribs, grilled shrimp, eggs roll, eggs cake, sunshine up eggs$22.00